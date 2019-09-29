Wrapping up a three-game home stand, Syracuse took care of an overmatched Holy Cross team 41-3 at the Carrier Dome Saturday.
While gripes can be made that the Orange weren't dominant enough, head coach Dino Babers and a few of his players rightly pointed out after the game that football is tough and wins are hard to come by.
With the win, Syracuse jumps to 3-2 heading into a bye week. Here's how the Orange graded following their win over the Crusaders:
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FIVE ORANGES to Syracuse's defense. After three tough weeks which Maryland scored 63 points, Clemson scored 41 and Western Michigan scored 33, the Orange returned to their dominant ways defensively by holding Holy Cross to three.
Sure, Syracuse was supposed to control this game and simply meeting expectations doesn't always satisfy outsiders, but this was an impressive effort nonetheless. Holy Cross' first-string offense entered Syracuse territory only three times the entire game, with the third coming only because of a muffed punt.
Syracuse racked up five sacks — Brandon Berry had 2 1/2 himself — and 10 tackles for loss while holding Holy Cross to 138 total offensive yards. Like James Cromwell says to Babe in the 1995 film, "That'll do pig ... that'll do."
🍊 🍊 🍊 🍊
FOUR ORANGES to communication. Syracuse's offense was uneven for most of the game after a hot start that saw the Orange score 17 points in the first quarter. Syracuse finished 5-for-16 on third down, and one particularly ugly play came in the third quarter when Tommy DeVito had no receivers open on a third-and-11, so he chucked the ball 10 feet out of bounds to his right.
After the play, DeVito immediately ran over to receiver Taj Harris to clear up what was an apparent miscue on the play, and whatever was said was effective. Two possessions later, DeVito hit Harris on an intermediate crossing route, and Harris took it to the house for a 47-yard touchdown.
Not every play is going to be clean, but it's crucial for a young quarterback to be on the same page as his receivers. After an adjustment, DeVito and Harris, two sophomores, figured it out.
🍊 🍊 🍊
THREE ORANGES to Trishton Jackson. The redshirt junior, a transfer from Michigan State, continues to make plays in the passing game. Jackson had 141 yards and two touchdowns last week against Western Michigan, and he followed that effort with 58 yards and another touchdown this week against Holy Cross.
He may not have appeared on any preseason watch lists like teammate Sean Riley, but Jackson has been Syracuse's most productive receiver through five games.
You have free articles remaining.
🍊 🍊
TWO ORANGES to history. Syracuse and Holy Cross haven't played each other since Nov. 10, 1973, a 5-3 win by the Orange.
The difference in that game? A fourth quarter safety by the Crusaders, committed when a bad snap went over punter Tom Rock's head in the end zone. Almost 46 years later, Holy Cross paid homage to that blunder with another special teams mistake, this time on a punt return. Jon Jon Roberts fumbled at his own 17 and it was recovered by Syracuse's Tyrell Richards. One play later, the Orange were in the end zone on a 17-yard reception by Jackson.
Maybe if Syracuse and Holy Cross meet again in 46 years, the Crusaders will have figured out their special teams issues. And maybe they'll finally score more than three points against the Orange.
🍊
ONE ORANGE to Dino Babers. Sometimes winning isn't enough — sometimes in college football, it's about how a team looked as much as the final result.
Syracuse's offense, obviously, hasn't been as effective in Babers' fourth year as it was in his first three, so you can't blame him for wanting to give the starters some extra snaps. But at what point does the risk outweigh the reward?
A 70-yard touchdown by tight end Luke Benson with 14:49 left in the fourth quarter gave Syracuse a 41-3 lead, and that should've been DeVito's final play of the game. Instead, DeVito played another series, only to get hit on the first two plays and throw an interception on the third.
To make matters worse, DeVito was clearly in some discomfort after the pick. He briefly went into the medical tent and then back to the locker room for evaluation, leaving the final few possessions up to backup Clayton Welch. After the game, Babers said regarding DeVito's status, "I have no clue. I saw him and he gave me the thumbs up."
"Next man up" is a frequent phrase used in football, but not one you want to use when it involves the quarterback.
NUMBER OF THE GAME
23. That's how many players in Syracuse history have rushed for at least 2,000 yards after senior tailback Moe Neal joined the club on his 5-yard gain with 10 minutes to go in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
Syracuse (3-2) is off next weekend. The Orange begin the bulk of their ACC schedule Thursday, Oct. 10 at NC State. That game will be broadcast on ESPN. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.