Syracuse's Jim Boeheim has rooting interest in Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Horse racing is way, way down on Syracuse University basketball coach Jim Boeheim's list of favorite sports.
"Honestly, I am not a big horse racing fan," Boeheim said by phone from his Syracuse office Monday afternoon. "I probably like 50 sports better than horse racing. I think I would watch curling before I would watch horse racing."
Boeheim would much rather talk about basketball and his players, including Glens Falls' Joseph Girard III. He did some of that on Monday, but he also had to say why, for one day, this Saturday, Boeheim will lift his moratorium on the sport of kings.
He'll be front and center at Churchill Downs as part of the ownership group of Hidden Stash, who is expected to be one of the longest prices when post positions and odds are announced at the Kentucky Derby draw at 11 Tuesday morning.
The 147th running of the Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday.
Hidden Stash, coming off a fourth-place finish in the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland in Lexington on April 3, is owned by BBN Racing, whose founding partners include former Troy High School and Manhattan College basketball player Brendan O'Brien and Brian Klatsky, who played hoops for a couple of seasons at Skidmore.
Both played in the 1990s.
Boeheim got on board the Hidden Stash bus when one of his best friends, Syracuse area businessman Adam Weitsman, gave the coach a piece of his share of the chestnut colt.
"I have a couple of tail feathers, I think," Boeheim said. "Geez, I have as small a piece as you can have."
Boeheim was at the Derby once — in 1994 — and that visit proved memorable because he met his wife, Juli, who he married in 1997.
The Boeheims will make a return trip this weekend and although the Derby won't supply the same juice as Syracuse making its own improbable run to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament last month, having action in the Run for the Roses is getting the 76-year-old's blood pumping just a little more than a curling match would.
"Our horse is a long shot," Boeheim said. "But, you never know. Crazy things happen sometimes in sports."
Syracuse, which finished eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the regular season, snuck into the NCAA Tournament with a ho-hum 16-9 record. The Orange then won two games (San Diego State, West Virginia) as an 11 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they lost to Houston.
"A great finish to our year," Boeheim said. "A lot of people don't make enough of it. It's very hard to get to the Sweet Sixteen. We were struggling at a lot of different levels, and, to switch it around like we did was big. There were a lot of really good teams that did not get to the Sweet Sixteen."
Girard started all 28 games for the Orange this year and the 6-foot-1 point guard averaged 9.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. He led the team in assists (3.5) and was second on the team in steals (39).
He averaged 12.4 points as a freshman.
"You know, he struggled more than I thought," Boeheim said of Girard's sophomore year. "His freshman year, he was better than anyone would have thought. He had very few bad games. He had some really good games this year, but he had more bad games than he did as a freshman. He struggled from time to time, but I thought, at the end of the year, he figured everything out. He finished really well in the tournament."
Girard was a ballyhooed recruit coming to Syracuse following a high school career that saw him finish as the all-time leading scorer in New York State with 4,763 points.
"Anyone who expected him to score all those points .... It's just different," Boeheim said. "Division I basketball from high school is so different. I think he will have a big year next year."
For now, though, a break from hoops for the coach and a trip to the Bluegrass state. He will place a bet on Hidden Stash — not a big one — but he'll be playing. He won't be screaming, though.
"I am pretty much a good fan," he said. "I will watch, keep it all in. I don't yell at anyone. I won't yell at the jockey (Rafael Bejarano). I don't know what would happen if we would win. That would be pretty crazy."