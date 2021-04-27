Syracuse's Jim Boeheim has rooting interest in Kentucky Derby

"I have a couple of tail feathers, I think," Boeheim said. "Geez, I have as small a piece as you can have."

Boeheim was at the Derby once — in 1994 — and that visit proved memorable because he met his wife, Juli, who he married in 1997.

The Boeheims will make a return trip this weekend and although the Derby won't supply the same juice as Syracuse making its own improbable run to the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament last month, having action in the Run for the Roses is getting the 76-year-old's blood pumping just a little more than a curling match would.

"Our horse is a long shot," Boeheim said. "But, you never know. Crazy things happen sometimes in sports."

Syracuse, which finished eighth in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the regular season, snuck into the NCAA Tournament with a ho-hum 16-9 record. The Orange then won two games (San Diego State, West Virginia) as an 11 seed to advance to the Sweet Sixteen, where they lost to Houston.

"A great finish to our year," Boeheim said. "A lot of people don't make enough of it. It's very hard to get to the Sweet Sixteen. We were struggling at a lot of different levels, and, to switch it around like we did was big. There were a lot of really good teams that did not get to the Sweet Sixteen."