Syracuse's Robinson, Hofrichter selected on Day 3 of NFL Draft

It took until Day 3, but two members of the Syracuse football team have been selected in the NFL Draft.

Defensive end Alton Robinson was picked in the fifth round, 148th overall, by the Seattle Seahawks. Punter Sterling Hofrichter was picked in the seventh round, 228th overall, by the Atlanta Falcons.

Robinson is the highest Syracuse draft pick since tackle Justin Pugh was picked by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2013 draft. This is the first time since 2014 that Syracuse has had two players selected in the same draft. The Orange have not had three or more players pickes since 2013.

Robinson was a three-year starter for Syracuse and is a two-time All-ACC selection, earning second-team honors in 2018 and an honorable mention in 2019. In 36 career games, Robinson finished with 115 tackles (72) solo and 19 1/2 sacks, which ranks seventh on Syracuse's all-time list. He most recently recorded two sacks at the 2020 Senior Bowl.

Hofrichter was listed as Syracuse's starting punter for 49 straight games dating back to 2016. He was a four-time candidate for the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter. In 2019, he became only the second Syracuse punter ever to earn All-American status. He was named to the All-ACC team three times, including first-team honors in both 2018 and 2019.