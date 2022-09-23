Szmyt's five field goals propel Syracuse over Virginia

Syracuse remains unbeaten, and it took some theatrics to ensure that.

Andre Szmyt's 31-yard field goal with a minute remaining was the difference, as the Orange were able to defeat Virginia 22-20 on Friday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

Szmyt's five field goals, which is a new career-high, helped support an offense that struggled at times against the Cavaliers.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader finished 22-for-33 with 277 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He did account for Syracuse's lone touchdown, scoring on a 17-yard touchdown with only three minutes expired in the game.

Virginia was also able to bottle up running back Sean Tucker, who totaled only 60 yards on 21 carries. He added 45 receiving yards, trailing only Oronde Gadsden II (seven receptions, 107 yards) for the team lead.

Shrader's touchdown run, coupled with three first-half field goals by Szymt, provided SU with a comfortable 16-0 lead at halftime.

It was not as cozy in the second half, as Virginia scored twice in the span of 20 seconds in the third quarter — a 1-yard run by Keytaon Thompson and a 4-yard run from Perris Jones — to trim the Orange's lead to 16-13.

Brennan Armstrong's 4-yard touchdown pass to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 remaining gave the Cavaliers their first lead.

Syracuse's game-winning drive, which started at its own 25 with less than six minutes left, lasted 13 plays as the Orange reached the Virginia 13 before kicking the winning field goal.

TARGETING

Virginia linebacker Nick Jackson was ejected for targeting in the third quarter after a hit on Shrader. Jackson entered the game as the team’s leading tackler. Syracuse defensive back Justin Barron was also called for targeting earlier in the half. Alijah Clark, Terry Lockett and Ja’Had Carter all left the game with injuries for Syracuse.

THE TAKEAWAY

Virginia: The Cavaliers again struggled offensively, totaling 287 yards and less than 21 points for the third straight game. A year after ranking among the tops nationally in points per game, Armstrong and Virginia’s offense haven’t been able to match that success under first-year head coach Tony Elliott and offensive coordinator Desmond Kitchings.

Syracuse: Shrader rebounded from a sluggish performance against Purdue, finishing 22 for 33 for 277 passing yards. His go-to target was Oronde Gadsden II, who notched seven catches for 113 yards. Gadsden has emerged over recent games as a key slot receiver, and he recorded another career game after bringing in the game-winning touchdown last week.

UP NEXT

Virginia continues its two-game road trip at Duke on Saturday night.

Syracuse hosts Wagner on Saturday afternoon.