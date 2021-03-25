Twilight of the zone? 'Cuse sticks with it, others move on

INDIANAPOLIS — It had been nearly a decade since West Virginia coach Bob Huggins had to draw up a game plan to beat the infuriating zone defense run by Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, going all the way back to their time together in the old Big East.

The job hasn't gotten any easier.

Faced again with that 2-3 zone in the NCAA Tournament last weekend, Huggins watched his No. 3 seed Mountaineers shoot 37% from the field while turning the ball over 14 times in a 75-72 loss that sent the Orange to the Sweet 16.

"You don't just roll out of bed and play 2-3 zone the way they do," Huggins said with a shrug. "He's the best that's ever coached the 2-3 zone and they're the best to ever play it."

They're also one of the last to play it.

The No. 11 seed Orange's run to a second-weekend matchup with No. 2 seed Houston is proof that a zone done well still works. But most programs that once relied on some variation of it, including fellow Sweet 16 teams Baylor and Southern California, have shifted toward man-to-man approaches with the zone merely offering a change-up.

It's almost as if those playbook pages are tucked away behind a sign that reads: "In Case of Emergency, Break Glass."