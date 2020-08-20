The newest name of the football field in Orchard Park: Bills Stadium

Plus, with the stadium lease due to expire in 2023, that would put a relatively short lifespan on a naming-rights deal for the current stadium. Marketing experts point out that naming-rights agreements usually run a minimum of 10 years and that some currently in place are more than twice that length.

It is likely that some potential naming-rights partners are apprehensive about agreeing to a "band-aid" deal with the Bills that presents potential uncertainty about whether the team would be in the same stadium beyond 2023. It would also make sense for the Bills to keep their options open for the possibility of getting more revenue from a naming-rights agreement for a new stadium.

Those familiar with league-wide sponsorship deals say, for now, the Bills have been focused on selling banner ads over tarped seats in the first eight rows, as part of the league's plan to offset lost revenue from ticket sales. NASCAR has used banners on empty seats in some racetracks, without worrying about obstructing fans’ view of the action.

“All you can do is really deliver a logo in a situation like that, so there is limited impact that might have,” said James Pokrywczynski, associate professor of strategic communication at Marquette University. “But it is a way to try and get some of those sponsors the exposure that they’d get normally from a sponsorship deal.”