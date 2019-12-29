The development of the national park at Auburn historical sites connected with Harriet Tubman continued in 2019, despite a weather-related setback. At the same time, the abolitionist who lived much of her life in Cayuga County received increased national and international attention.
Harriet Tubman National Historical Park saw National Parks Service rangers on site, with expanded hours and increased visitors in 2019 at the South Street homestead on the Auburn-Fleming border. Renovations at the Thompson Memorial AME Zion Church on Auburn's Parker Street also progressed, but a lightning strike on the church's steeple in August did some minor damage.
Meanwhile, the plans to have Tubman's image replace Andrew Jackson on the $20 bill in 2020 were pushed back by the Trump Administration, news that came out during a congressional hearing with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
Tubman's story as a conductor of the Underground Railroad guiding slaves to freedom was brought to the silver screen in the fall with the release of "Harriet." The film premiered in September at the Toronto International Film Festival and was released around the globe in November. It stars Cynthia Erivo as Tubman, with a supporting case that includes Leslie Odom Jr., Joe Alwyn and Janelle Monáe. It was directed by Kasi Lemmons from a screenplay she co-wrote with Gregory Allen Howard.