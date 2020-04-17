Stanley Cup currently locked away with NHL on hiatus

This time of year is typically among the busiest for the 128-year-old trophy. A year ago, it went from President Donald Trump's Oval Office desk during the 2018 champion Washington Capitals' White House visit to a concert stage in Tampa, Florida, to mark the opening night of the playoffs and on to appearances on the “Today" show set in New York and the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

Not this year. With distancing regulations in effect, Pritchard and his colleagues are mostly cataloging items from home. He said the Hall of Fame hasn’t yet begun gathering items from the most recent games but acknowledged they might become part of the “Year in Review” display if the season doesn't resume.

"If hockey doesn’t continue this year at any level, it’s going to be a different display," Pritchard said. “We’re always trying to preserve some part of hockey. With everything closed down, it’s like there’s no hockey history at all. But there is hockey history happening. It’s just happening in a different way that nobody’s ever used to.”

Already the ECHL's Kelly Cup and Canadian Hockey League's Memorial Cup won't be handed out after the remainder of those seasons were canceled. Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty said he wasn't sure what the value would be of winning the Stanley Cup in 2020 after such a delay.