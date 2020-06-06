Star sprinter eyes a roiled nation

“But the sad part is that no matter how nonthreatening you appear, you can still be a victim,” Bishop said. “You’re just trying to think of anything to get your kids home safely.”

Of the lifetime of slights and abuse that African Americans absorb, Lyles said: “I think a lot of people think it happens as a one-moment situation, which it doesn’t. It's more a buildup.”

So, what is a future Olympian, one who could be standing on that podium in a year, supposed to do?

His is one of hundreds of voices coming from a sports world — players, coaches, commissioners — some speaking as candidly as ever about America's racial divide in the aftermath of Floyd's death, which came after a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Across all sports, the Olympics has among the most longstanding and complex relationships between its leaders and its athletes of color, especially in the U.S. It's a history filled with missteps and miscommunications that has brought everyone from Muhammad Ali to Smith and Carlos to Owens into the conversation.