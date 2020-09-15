Stars overcame major stumbles to reach Stanley Cup Final

"There's just been so much stuff that's happened to us that we always seem to rise to the occasion," he said. "Because of those experiences as a group, we have that confidence, that composure and that ability to get the job done when we need it most."

Not terrible for a team that made the playoffs just three times in the past 11 seasons. Since Nill took the reins in 2013, the Stars have four playoff appearances and are now in the final on their fourth coach in as many seasons after Rick Bowness took over for Montgomery.

Perhaps they wouldn't have gotten this far if Montgomery were the coach, or if Nill picked one of his other two assistants with previous experience to take over. He chose the 65-year-old hockey lifer as the interim replacement because Bowness had been around an extra year. It has worked out.

"It's been a crazy year for all of us and I'm sure especially him," Benn said. "To come in halfway through the year and jump right back into a head coaching role, it can't be that easy, but he's done a great job with us."