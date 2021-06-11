Starting off The Citizen Night

The Citizen's Chris Sciria throws out the ceremonial first pitch at Friday night's Auburn Doubledays baseball game at Falcon Park. The Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League club partnered with the newspaper to make Friday's game The Citizen Night in honor of the company's 205th anniversary. On June 12, 1816, local printers Thomas M. Skinner and William Crosby launched a weekly newspaper called the Auburn Gazette, a publication that would experience numerous name changes and mergers over the next 89 years. That included the start of the Auburn Citizen in 1905, when T.M. Osborne and Charles F. Rattigan got into the newspaper publishing industry by purchasing the business of the Auburn Bulletin. Sciria, the newspaper's assistant news editor, is the company's longest-serving active employee. He started working for The Citizen full-time in 1991 and has held various positions over the last three decades, including sports reporter and sports editor.