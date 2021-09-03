State gives $250M in COVID benefits to excluded workers

"When COVID-19 hit, immigrant workers were doing essential jobs on the frontlines in New York City, the epicenter of the pandemic," Castro said. "But when they lost work, they were excluded from any form of pandemic relief."

Advocates for such workers said a backlog at the IRS had kept thousands of eligible New Yorkers from obtaining an individual taxpayer identification number needed to apply.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer said Tuesday that applicants can provide proof of a pending individual taxpayer identification number and a stamped W-7 form to apply.

Hochul, the new governor, vowed on her first day in office to focus on getting COVID-19 relief out the door to New Yorkers.

She and others said that such programs, including a rental relief fund of more than $2 billion, failed to get out enough aid to New Yorkers in the final months of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration as he battled allegations he abused his power, including by sexually harassing current and former aides.

"People are just tired or fatigued and they're looking at government as being dysfunctional," Hochul said Aug. 26 on NY1's "Inside City Hall with Errol Louis."

"Why isn't the money out for rent relief? Why don't the excluded workers have their money coming in? Why are small businesses still waiting for assistance?" she said. "So I've got my hands on all that."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0