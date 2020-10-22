 Skip to main content
State police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office set up perimeter around Aurelius residence
CAYUGA COUNTY

State police, Cayuga County Sheriff's Office set up perimeter around Aurelius residence

  • Updated

New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around a residence on Clark Street Road in Aurelius Thursday night following a report of a possible burglary.

The original call came in at 6:13 p.m., the Cayuga County 911 center said. Upon responding to the scene, law enforcement established a perimeter around the property and closed off part of Clark Street Road, which is also known as Route 5 and 20.

According to an alert from the state Department of Transportation, the road was closed between Turnpike Road and state Route 90 from about 8 p.m. to just before 9 p.m. 

According to the sheriff's office, no injuries were reported and most units had cleared the scene after 9 p.m., but additional information was not immediately available.

