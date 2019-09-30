ALBANY — New York state has appealed an arbitrator's decision to reinstate a state employee accused of sexually harassing female co-workers, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office said Monday.
The worker, Chad Dominie, was suspended last year from his job as an administrative assistant in an upstate office of a state agency that cares for the developmentally disabled. Women in the office said Dominie exposed himself in the office, groped them, called them "whores" and threatened sexual assault.
But an arbitrator ruled this summer that Dominie didn't deserve termination and should return to work. Cuomo's office said it directed the state attorney general's office to file an appeal to challenge that decision.
"We have zero tolerance for harassment, period, and we will pursue every available avenue to keep abusers out of the workplace," said Richard Azzopardi, a senior adviser to the governor.
Dominie declined to comment on Monday. He has acknowledged calling co-workers "whores" and engaging in what he called "horse playing." But he has said he didn't touch anyone inappropriately or expose himself in the office in Glens Falls, about an hour north of Albany.
The appeal was filed on Thursday, though not announced until Monday. Before the appeal was announced, one of Dominie's former co-workers said she was shocked and disgusted to learn that Dominie will be returning to work. Mary Tromblee is a nurse and one of the employees who complained about Dominie's conduct.
Tromblee said the case shows weaknesses in state laws and employee policies intended to crack down on harassment.
Dominie, who made $41,000 a year before his suspension, was arrested and ultimately pleaded guilty last year to a harassment violation — less than a misdemeanor.
Harassment victims and their advocates say his reinstatement would be another example of how the state is failing to protect government workers from toxic workplaces.
The state's protections for workers accused of misconduct are so strong, they say, it can make it difficult to fire men accused of grotesque abuses.
State laws designed to protect workers from harassment aren't effective if the state doesn't follow through in disciplining the employees responsible, said Mary Tromblee, a nurse who was one of the women who accused Dominie, said
"Gov. Cuomo keeps saying we have one of the strongest laws in the nation. But what good are the laws if they're not enforced?" she said.
State workers in New York are entitled to appeal disciplinary actions and can often take their case to an arbitrator.
In Dominie's case, an arbitrator found him guilty of four of 10 charges against him but ruled he shouldn't be fired. Instead, he won't receive back pay for the 17 months he was on unpaid suspension.
Advocates say Dominie's case is all too common, though it's hard to know how big the state's harassment problem is because of the lack of information available to the public.
There are no regular reports on the number of harassment complaints made against state employees, how many cases are sent to arbitration or how many employees are fired.
The No. 2 official at Dominie's agency, Jay Kiyonaga, was fired last year after the state inspector general uncovered "reprehensible" harassment and sexually inappropriate acts going back several years. He was also accused of retaliating against a female staffer who spoke up about his behavior.
The state announced his firing with a news release touting the state's aggressive handling of harassment. Yet the same day, he was quietly transferred back to his old agency, the Justice Center for the Protection of People with Special Needs, thanks to a state rule allowing some managers to revert to a prior state job if fired within a year.
The Justice Center, which investigates mistreatment of disabled people, immediately suspended Kiyonaga, barred him from the office and moved to terminate him.
Sixteen months later, though, Kiyonaga is still making an annual salary of $136,000 while he appeals his termination.
Reached by phone, he declined to comment.
An investigation by the USA Today Network's Albany Bureau last year used open records requests to identify more than $11 million in taxpayer-funded legal settlements in the past decade with workers, almost all women, who had complained of harassment or sexual assault.
"It's not one bad apple, it's a bad orchard," said Rita Pasarell, an attorney and member of the Sexual Harassment Working Group, an organization of onetime legislative staffers who faced harassment from their former bosses.
Officials won't detail the 10 allegations against Dominie or say which ones he was found guilty of. The arbitrator in the case, Mary Crangle, did not return a phone message seeking comment.
Supervisors largely ignored months of complaints about Dominie's conduct and didn't move to fire him until the police were called, Tromblee said.
Tromblee recounted episodes in which Dominie lifted her skirt, exposed himself at her desk and reached down her blouse. She took out a restraining order and filed a federal harassment complaint after she said Dominie threatened to sexually assault her. Dominie was charged with harassment
Tromblee and other women in her office were shocked and disgusted to learn that Dominie will be returning to work, she said. She fears he will be sent back to the same office in Glens Falls.
"What does this say," she said, "to the women of New York?"