State sees some progress after worst stretch since May

NEW YORK — Winter has brought New York's worst stretch of the coronavirus crisis since May, with at least 4,800 dead from COVID-19 in the past 30 days, according to state statistics. But in recent days, there have been signs of a possible turnaround.

Statewide, hospitalizations are flattening. Last week the state averaged around 13,300 new cases per day, down steadily from a seasonal peak of around 16,300 new infections per day just under two weeks ago.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that elective surgeries at hospitals in Erie County may now resume because of falling infection rates in parts of western New York. He said he plans to announce other changes to the state's COVID-19 restrictions in several parts of the state Wednesday but didn't offer specifics.

It is likely too soon for the positive change to be the result of the vaccination campaign that began in late December. Only a small fraction of New Yorkers has gotten even one dose. A more likely cause is that the state is now past the surge of infections caused by people getting together with loved-ones over the winter holidays.

The pace of inoculations in the state, which had accelerated in January after a slow start, is likely to be more plodding for the near future until the nation ramps up vaccine production.