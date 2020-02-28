Steele takes lead at Honda Classic

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Brendan Steele made a couple of big mistakes down the stretch, and still was more than good enough to grab the outright lead at the midpoint of The Honda Classic.

Steele shot a 3-under 67 on Friday, getting to 5 under for the week and putting himself a shot clear of J.T. Poston (69), Lee Westwood (69) and Luke Donald (66) after the second round at PGA National.

This is Steele's ninth time playing the Honda and the first time he's ended any round at PGA National with the lead. He missed the cut last year by 10 shots, but most of what he's doing so far this year has worked — that is, until he made bogey on two of his last three holes Friday.

"My first few years here I couldn't quite figure it out," Steele said. "I thought maybe it wasn't a good course for me. ... I don't feel like it's a course you can just jump out your first time and have it nailed. You have to see it in all the different winds and conditions that you have."