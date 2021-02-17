Steelers GM Colbert: Work to do to bring back Big Ben

He made it a point to praise Roethlisberger's return following right elbow surgery that cost him most of 2019.

"In the beginning of the year, we talked about watching what he was doing, because he was doing some incredible feats as we were building that 11-0 record," Colbert said. "A lot of that is performing at crucial times."

It fell apart against the Browns. The Steelers turned it over four times in the first half while falling behind by 28 points and never recovered. That left a bitter taste in Colbert's mouth. While Pittsburgh has reached the playoffs six times since losing to Green Bay in the Super Bowl a decade ago, the Steelers are just 3-6 in the postseason over that span.

"Any season that ends without a Super Bowl is not good enough," Colbert said. "Whatever job I did putting together a 53-man roster in those given years was not good enough."

Colbert is not getting worked up about his own contract, which runs through the end of May. The 64-year-old has hinted at retirement at some point but demurred when asked about his long-term status.

"Fortunately (ownership is) willing to work with me on a year-to-year basis," he said. "Quite frankly that's all I deserve because we have to prove ourselves each and every year."