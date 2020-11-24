Steelers have found ways to slow down Ravens' Jackson

Trailing by four late in the fourth quarter, Jackson tucked and ran on fourth-and-3 from the Pittsburgh 8. He found himself hemmed in short of the line to gain and when he stretched the ball out in a futile attempt to get a first down, it squirted loose and the Steelers eventually held on.

"You've got to put him in situations that he's uncomfortable," defensive tackle Cam Heyward said. "Whether it's pressure, putting him behind the sticks ... (but) it's not indicative of the way the game is going to go this time."

It can't be if the Ravens (6-4) want to revive their season. Baltimore has dropped three of four and is dealing with a significant COVID-19 outbreak. Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are out after testing positive. While Gus Edwards is still available — at least as of Tuesday night — fewer playmakers at his disposal likely means Jackson will have the ball in his hands even more than usual.

Yet even with the Ravens short-handed, the Steelers remain wary.

"It's not like we are laying off the gas pedal by any stretch," Watt said. "You look at the last game, they ran for 200-some yards on us ... a lot of the downhill runs weren't acceptable. We watched the film and weren't happy with how we played from that perspective."