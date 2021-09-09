Steelers' new-look offense bracing for 'growing pains'

Oh, and do all of that while facing the league's hardest schedule, starting Sunday on the road against the defending AFC East champion Bills.

"There are going to be growing pains," Roethlisberger said. "We're all going to experience them, even someone in their 18th season is going to experience growing pains. The key is: Do we learn from those growing pains? How often do those growing pains come?"

Perhaps just as important, how will they react in the moment? The excitable Green, a rookie third-round pick, is transitioning from guard to center. He's buried himself in film study over the last four months, trying to glean what he can from Pouncey, who approached his job with a gleeful violence Green is trying to emulate.

Green has set high expectations for himself. He's replacing a potential Hall of Famer. That can make the inevitable miscues that arise while playing at the sport's highest level difficult to shake.

"When I do something bad, I'm screaming at myself and stuff like that," Green said.

So much that Roethlisberger sometimes has to tell Green to snap out of it and move on to the next play.

"He gets on me about that sometimes," Green said. "That's something I need to work on, absolutely."