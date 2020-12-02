Steelers overcome rust, short-handed Ravens to move to 11-0

The Steelers, relying heavily on Roethlisberger with starting running back James Conner and center Maurkice Pouncey out because of COVI-19, managed to move the ball. Finishing drives was an issue. A steady stream of drops didn't help matters, forcing Pittsburgh to settle for a pair of Chris Boswell field goals.

The missed opportunities gave Baltimore a chance to take the lead late in the first half thanks in part to a 39-yard sprint by Griffin, his longest run since his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2012 with Washington.

Those days are long gone. Reality hit when the now 30-year-old Griffin appeared to tweak his left hamstring later in the drive, the same injury that forced him to exit early in the fourth quarter.

Still, Baltimore had second-and-goal at the Pittsburgh 1 when a handoff to Edwards went nowhere. Out of timeouts, the Ravens could have spiked the ball to set up a field goal to draw within two at the break. Instead, Baltimore nearly converted but Luke Willson — one of the 11 players called up from the practice squad — couldn't bring in Griffin's pass at the back of the end zone.