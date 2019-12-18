Stefon Thompson

Position: Linebacker
Height: 6-0
Weight: 225
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Charlotte, N.C.
High School: Vance
Biography: High School: Linebacker, running back and tight end for Coach Glenwood Ferebee at Zebulon B. Vance High School … Rated the No. 46 inside linebacker and the No. 32 prospect in North Carolina by 247Sports.com … Listed as the No. 29 player in North Carolina by Rivals.com … Considered the No. 55 player in the state by ESPN … PrepStar All-Atlantic Region Team … Selected to represent North Carolina in the 2019 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas … Led the Cougars to a 13-2 record and the NCHSAA Class 4AA State Championship as a senior … Spearheaded a Vance defense that held opponents to 9.1 points per game en route to capturing the school’s first state title … Tallied 78 tackles, three forced fumbles, two interceptions and scored a defensive touchdown … On offense, rushed 52 times for 303 yards (5.8 avg.) and 10 touchdowns, while catching eight passes for 107 yards (13.4 avg.) and two scores … Team captain.