Stephens dominates Govortsova

Vasek Pospisil beat fellow Canadian Milos Raonic 6-7 (1), 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3 to advance to the third round of the U.S. Open.

Pospisil has been strong since returning from surgery last year on a herniated disk and helped Canada reach the 2019 Davis Cup final. He was strong over the last three sets to hold off the 25th-seeded Raonic.

It's been a strong start at Flushing Meadows for the Canadians. Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Toronto also won their men's opening matches to send four men into the second round for the first time since 1959.

Pospisil is into the third round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career. Raonic has never advanced past the third round of this tournament. He seemed poised for better things after reaching the final of the Western & Southern Open.

Pospisil next plays No. 8 Roberto Bautista Agut. Pospisil and No. 1-ranked Novak Djokovic would be the co-presidents of a new group they are trying to set up to represent men's professional tennis players.

Second-seeded Dominic Thiem earned a spot in the third round of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 win over over Sumit Nagal. Thiem, who turned 27 on Thursday, faces 2014 U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in the next round.