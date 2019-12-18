Position: Tight End
Height: 6-5
Weight: 225
Class: Freshman
Hometown: Rochester, N.Y.
High School: Aquinas Institute
Biography: High School: Tight end and defensive end for Coach Derek Annechino … Rated the No. 5 player in New York and the 25th-best tight end in the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com … Considered the No. 8 player in the state and the No. 34 tight end nationally by Rivals.com … No. 9 prospect in New York and the No. 27 Y-tight end in the class, according to ESPN … Winner of two Section V championships and one state championship with the Little Irish … PrepStar All-East Region honoree … Two-time Democrat & Chronicle All-Greater Rochester selection, including first-team honors in 2019 … As a junior, had nine catches for 130 yards (14.4 avg.) and two touchdowns, while chipping in 21 tackles, to help Aquinas to a 12-1 record and the 2018 NYSPHSAA Class AA State Championship … As a senior, totaled 20 receptions for 340 yards (17.0 avg.) and four touchdowns to go along with 35 tackles and one sack … Team captain.