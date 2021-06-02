Stevens replacing Ainge as team president in Celtics shakeup

"One person's leaving, and we have one job opening. It's a very important job opening — head coach of the Boston Celtics," owner Wyc Grousbeck said. "It's following Bill Russell, K.C. Jones, Tommy Heinsohn, Brad Stevens, Doc Rivers. It's following an illustrious group. And we're getting started today."

Ainge, 62, won championships with the Celtics as a player in 1984 and '86 and took over as the president of basketball operations in 2003. He was voted the league's top executive in 2008, when Boston won its 17th championship — an NBA record that has since been matched by the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Danny has meant so much to Celtics pride, the reinvigoration of the franchise," team owner Steve Pagliuca said. "The great news is we have continuity, with Brad, who has been side-by-side (with him) the last eight years.

Ainge said that after having a heart attack two years ago, "I started thinking about what I was doing with my life."

"You're surrounded by your six children in the hospital and they say, 'Hey, you need to stop doing this,'" he said. "I don't know what my future holds. I don't have any plans. Right now my goal is to get Brad up to speed on the draft ... put the Celtics in the best place they can be. I'll make the decision on the future somewhere in the future."