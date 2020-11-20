Sticker shock: The cost of New York’s youth prisons nears $1 million per detainee

By law, juvenile facilities must also provide for children’s education and offer vocational and mental health services. Greene noted that youth in custody tend to also “have a lot of medical needs, dental needs and unaddressed medical issues that have to be taken care of while they're there.” What’s more, delinquency rates vary, often cyclically, requiring enough capacity to accommodate regular variation in placement rates, Greene stated in an email.

Amid the pandemic shutdowns, crime among adults continues to drop, according to a recent study published by the National Institutes of Health. But that research also found that some more serious crimes like battery and homicide appear to have stayed the same or increased. And there’s geographic variation: There have been sharp upticks in homicide rates in some major cities, including New York, Philadelphia and Oakland.

Greene said the fact that juvenile facilities are housing such a small number of young people is “good news” for public safety. “And it's good news for kids and families and communities. But the challenge then becomes, how do you downsize the system in order to reduce the cost?”