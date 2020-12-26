Still The King: James wins AP Male Athlete of Year award

"The pandemic has been rough on all of us," James said. "No matter your situation, no matter where you are in life, it's been rough. And the first thing I thought about, besides the stoppage of the season, when the pandemic hit was 'What am I going to do for my kids back in my back in my school?'"

He is already eyeing 2021. The Lakers expect to be contenders again. His remake of "Space Jam" is expected to be released this summer. And James, who turns 36 Wednesday, hasn't ruled out playing again for USA Basketball in the Tokyo Olympics on the team that will be coached by Gregg Popovich.

"It's still possible," James said. "It's not a 0% percent chance, I will say that. I love Coach Pop."

But, as 2020 wound down, James allowed himself a moment to reflect on a year like none other.

"It's a tribute to the people that I work with, to the people at my foundation, to the sponsors that continue to support us and what we do and what we strive for," James said. "It's unbelievable. I can't sit here and say that at the time we stopped in March that I thought all this would happen and we would be at this point in December."

Yet here he is, again.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0