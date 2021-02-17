Still without Gardner, Yankees ready for spring training

Germán, a 28-year-old righty, went 18-4 with a 4.03 ERA in 2019 but missed the 2019 playoffs and all of 2020 while serving a suspension under baseball's domestic violence policy.

"He's paid a significant price from a career standpoint," Boone said. "But hopefully that is behind us. We feel like he is in a good place coming in. And now it's on him to go out and kind of resurrect his career and go out there and compete for a spot on this team. Certainly nothing's been promised.

"We are going to be there and try and be as supportive as we can moving forward with him, to not only help him hopefully get the most out of himself on the mound and between the lines, but also in just becoming the best he can be off the field as well. It's been a long year coming back and feel like he's done what he's needed to do to get to this point."

After two injury-decimated seasons, right fielder Aaron Judge and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton have tried yoga to maintain fitness.

New York expects a rebound from catcher Gary Sánchez, who struggled at the plate for the third straight year, hit a career-worst .147 and was benched in favor of Kyle Higashioka for four of five Division Series games.