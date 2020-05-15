Stopped cold: 'Frozen' musical won't reopen

"The arts and entertainment sector drives the economy of New York, just like it does in cities and towns across the country. Decisions made in the days and weeks ahead will shape the future of the arts sector for years to come," she said. "Public officials at all levels must think much more boldly about supporting the arts or our entire economy will be slower to recover."

Disney Theatrical gets no corporate subsidy from the Walt Disney Company and its stage shows must be financially self-sustaining. The "Frozen" musical is based on the Oscar-winning Disney movie franchise, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

Of the three Disney properties on Broadway, "Frozen" was technically the weakest at the box office but was financially still considered a huge success. The appearance of the film "Frozen 2" in late 2019 actually boosted the show's fortunes, with sales spikes recorded in the months following the film's release.

Although an exact date for performances to resume on Broadway has yet to be determined, Broadway producers are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for shows through Sept. 6.