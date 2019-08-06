An estimated 33,000 gallons of wastewater flowed into the Owasco River in downtown Auburn on Tuesday afternoon, the latest in a series of overflows from the city's combined sewer system.
The overflow was reported through the NY-Alert system at 20 Genesee St., the third reported overflow at that location in less than three weeks.
The alert said the overflow began at 4 p.m. and lasted 45 minutes, with the 33,000 gallons of liquid being partially treated without disinfection. The alert noted that "odors or floatables" were not observed. A Tuesday afternoon storm, which brought brief but heavy rainfall, was cited as the cause of the overflow.
A blockage in a main sewer line near 20 Genesee St. caused an overflow on July 22, which prompted the city to begin emergency repairs. The middle lanes on a block of Genesee Street in the downtown area have been closed off while a temporary sewer bypass hose has been put in place as city officials work to complete a permanent fix. Another overflow was reported on July 30, when heavy rains caused about 17,000 gallons to discharge into the river.