Due to the winter storm, delivery of Saturday’s Citizen may be delayed, and some papers may not be delivered until Sunday.

In the meantime, read The Citizen’s eedition at https://auburnpub.com/eedition

If you have not activated you digital portion of your subscription visit auburnpub.com/activate and follow the steps.

We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the snow

