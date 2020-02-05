Storm may cause delays of delivery of The Citizen print edition

Due to the winter storm, delivery of the Thursday, February 6th Citizen may be delayed. Travel may be difficult on some rural roads.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the ice, snow and wind.
Due to the winter storm, delivery of the Thursday, February 6th Citizen may be delayed. Travel may be difficult on some rural roads.
We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the ice, snow and wind.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.