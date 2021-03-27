Streak hits 17 as late goal sinks Sabres in Boston

BOSTON – The misery continues. And for the Buffalo Sabres, this one probably hurt more than any other game during the most horrific stretch of hockey in franchise history.

The Sabres were 20 minutes away from snapping the winless streak that has stretched more than a month. Instead, they gave up two third-period goals and suffered a 3-2 loss to the Boston Bruins on Craig Smith's goal with 3:50 to play in TD Garden.

Smith took a David Krejci feed to the slot and tapped the puck past Linus Ullmark to extend Buffalo's winless streak to 17 games (0-15-2). The franchise-record run is the longest in the NHL since 2003. The Sabres have lost nine straight in regulation.

The Sabres had a 2-1 lead through two periods, but the Bruins got even on Nick Ritchie's goal at 5:22 of the third. Boston defenseman Charlie McAvoy kept possession for several seconds in the Buffalo end, skating a couple of wide circles before finally trying to pass the puck to the goalmouth.

It hit the skate of Rasmus Ristolainen and dropped in the crease, giving Ritchie an easy tap-in.

The loss spoiled a solid effort by Ullmark, who made 33 saves in his first game since suffering a leg injury Feb. 25. The Bruins outshot the Sabres 15-3 in the third period and 36-27 for the game.