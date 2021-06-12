Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

NEW YORK — Marcus Stroman pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning, Francisco Lindor hit an early two-run homer and the New York Mets beat the slumping San Diego Padres 4-1 Saturday.
Stroman (6-4) pitched 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits and walking one while tying a season high with eight strikeouts.
He induced two double plays to sure-handed second baseman Luis Guillorme and got eight outs via ground ball. The sinkerballer entered with an NL-best 53.9% grounder rate.
"He was nasty," Mets manager Luis Rojas said. "Everything was moving the right way. He had good command of his stuff."
Stroman lasted at least six innings for a career-high seventh straight start and beat San Diego for the second time in seven days. He also allowed a run in 6 2/3 innings Sunday in San Diego, and his teammates gave him a wrestling championship belt awarded to each night's player of the game.
"Just trying to celebrate all victories, all blessings," Stroman said. "So, I was lucky enough to win pitcher of the game today and this is what we get to rock for the day."
Stroman took a shutout into the seventh until Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his 18th homer to open the inning.
Tatis moved into a tie with Atlanta outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. for the NL homer lead. He crushed an 0-1 slider over the left field fence, admired his latest homer and did his customary, celebratory stutter step before touching third.
Two batters after Tatis' drive, Stroman walked Wil Myers and exited to a nice ovation.
Aaron Loup finished the seventh and Seth Lugo struck out Manny Machado with a runner on to end a hitless eighth.
Edwin Díaz converted his 12th save in 13 chances, with Lindor converting the final out at short with an off-balanced throw on a grounder that was deflected by Díaz.
New York allowed three runs or fewer for the 11th straight home game and for the 17th time in 22 home games. It is the Mets' longest streak since a team-record 14-game streak from May 2-31, 1968, in Hall of Famer Tom Seaver's second season.
"We knew what we were capable of from the very start," Stroman said of the Mets' starters. "So, it's just of going out there. I think between staff, between players, we have a great combination of guys. There's so much flow of information happening. We're sharing ideas, we're sharing how each other pitches and prepares."
The Mets clinched their 11th series victory this year and moved eight games over .500 for the first time since the end of 2019. New York also won for the 11th time in 15 games and homered for the 10th time in 12 games.
San Diego matched a season high with its fourth straight loss. The Padres also lost for the 10th time in 13 games.
"As a group and a whole, we're scuffling a bit," San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said. "These are the challenges. These are the challenges in the season. Nothing's going to get easy."
San Diego went hitless in both at-bats with runners in scoring position. The Padres tied the 1996 team record by going a 13th straight game without multiple hits with runners in scoring position.
Lindor homered seven pitches in, hitting a first-pitch fastball from Joe Musgrove (4-6) over the right-center field fence. Jonathan Villar added a solo homer in the eighth.
"It's a little bit of a relief," Lindor said of hearing cheers at home. "The first couple of games when I got booed, it felt like I was playing on the road."
Musgrove allowed three runs and four hits in 6 1/3 innings.
The Mets took a 3-0 lead in the sixth when Lindor walked, advanced to third on Pete Alonso's single and scored on a groundout by Dominic Smith. Villar reached the second deck in right in the eighth.
Phillies 8, Yankees 7:
Segura's 2nd straight walkoff lifts Phils over Yankees 8-7
By AARON BRACY Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura scored Ronald Torreyes with an infield single in the 10th inning for his second straight game-ending hit and the Philadelphia Phillies got a third consecutive walkoff win with an 8-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday.
After Yankees star DJ LeMahieu hit a tying, three-run homer in the ninth, Phillies reliever Archie Bradley (2-1) pitched a perfect 10th to strand the designated runner.
Travis Jankowski led off the bottom of the inning against Aroldis Chapman (4-2) by reaching on the pitcher's error. Jankowski bunted to the left side of the mound, and Chapman fielded the ball, checked Torreyes running to third base, then hurried a throw high to first. Torreyes, the designated runner, advanced to third.
"That might be one of the toughest guys to bunt in the league," Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. "He put it in (Chapman's) hands, and his speed allowed him to get to first base. It made all the difference in the world. We may not score that run."
Odubel Herrera popped out, then Segura hit a hard grounder to third baseman Gio Urshela, who dived toward the line to catch it but couldn't relay the ball home ahead of the sprinting Torreyes.
"Knew it was going to be a tough one," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.
Segura hit a two-run single off the wall in left-center Thursday to wrap a 4-3 win over the Braves. Luke Williams' homer in the ninth on Wednesday sent the Phillies to the first of their three dramatic wins.
Bradley got Urshela to ground out before striking out Gary Sánchez and Kyle Higashioka
Bryce Harper doubled, had two singles and drove in two for the Phillies, who have won five of six.
Sánchez hit a solo homer and had an RBI single, and Rougned Odor also went deep for the Yankees, who have lost six of eight.
"We didn't get the result, we didn't get the win, but really I like how we competed and how we're playing," LeMahieu said. "I know those results are going to come."
Hector Neris blew his fourth save in 13 chances for Philadelphia in the ninth.
After starting the frame with an out, Neris walked Brett Gardner and Tyler Wade. LeMahieu tied it by driving a 2-2, 84-mph splitter over the wall in left for his fourth homer, causing an eruption from the large contingent of Yankees fans in attendance.
Neris avoided more damage by striking out Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.
The Phillies nearly won it in the ninth after Harper's leadoff double against Chad Green. Rhys Hoskins popped out and Andrew McCutchen was intentionally walked before Torres made a game-saving, diving stop on Alec Bohm's grounder up the middle.
Torres kept the ball in the infield to prevent Harper from scoring and flipped to second for an out. Green struck out Torreyes to end the inning.
"Really special play," Boone said.
Chapman, the Yankees' closer, lost his second consecutive outing. He gave up two homers in New York's 7-5 loss at Minnesota on Thursday.
The Phillies scored four runs in the first against Jameson Taillon, who recorded just one out before being lifted. After three singles to open the game, Harper followed with a two-run single to center. Two batters later, McCutchen hit a sacrifice fly, and Taillon's day was done after surrendering Bohm's RBI single.
Phillies starter Vince Velasquez allowed two runs and six hits with five strikeouts and a walk in five innings.