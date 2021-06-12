Stroman, Lindor lead Mets past slumping Padres 4-1

Two batters after Tatis' drive, Stroman walked Wil Myers and exited to a nice ovation.

Aaron Loup finished the seventh and Seth Lugo struck out Manny Machado with a runner on to end a hitless eighth.

Edwin Díaz converted his 12th save in 13 chances, with Lindor converting the final out at short with an off-balanced throw on a grounder that was deflected by Díaz.

New York allowed three runs or fewer for the 11th straight home game and for the 17th time in 22 home games. It is the Mets' longest streak since a team-record 14-game streak from May 2-31, 1968, in Hall of Famer Tom Seaver's second season.

"We knew what we were capable of from the very start," Stroman said of the Mets' starters. "So, it's just of going out there. I think between staff, between players, we have a great combination of guys. There's so much flow of information happening. We're sharing ideas, we're sharing how each other pitches and prepares."

The Mets clinched their 11th series victory this year and moved eight games over .500 for the first time since the end of 2019. New York also won for the 11th time in 15 games and homered for the 10th time in 12 games.