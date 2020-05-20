Students sue to avoid AP test retakes

High school students who were blocked by technical issues from submitting their completed online Advanced Placement exams sued Wednesday demanding their work be counted. The executive who oversees the program said they likely would have to retake the tests instead.

About 15,550 of the more than 3 million timed tests taken at home during the past two weeks resulted in errors, according to data provided by the College Board.

Students have publicly shared their anger and frustration at watching the clock run out while they frantically tried to submit responses.

Students who score well enough on the College Board's AP exams have a chance to earn college credit. The three-hour exams are typically taken on paper in school but were quickly redesigned as 45-minute online exams when the coronavirus shut down schools and put a halt to large gatherings.

College Board President David Coleman said he understands the frustration of those who couldn't submit their results but said no student has lost the chance at college credit.

"The worst recourse is that they will have to retest," he said by phone, noting security issues surrounding accepting work saved by students last week.