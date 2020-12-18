Successful season? College football played 500-plus games

"Do I think it would be a great matchup in college football, particularly in 2020? I do. Do I think it would create a lot of interest from a viewership standpoint? I do," Maggard said. "At the end of the day, that's going to be a decision that's out of our control."

Coastal Carolina (CFP No. 12) still has an outside chance to grab a New Year's Six bowl bid. If not, Chanticleers coach Jamey Chadwell said, it doesn't make sense to him for the Sun Belt to have its best teams facing off in the postseason.

"Part of your bowl experience is being able to put the brand of your conference out against other conferences and compare," said Chadwell, who dismissed any suggestion Coastal had backed out of the game to protect its unbeaten record.

As for the rest of college football, the final weekend of the regular season was down to 19 games after Florida State's visit to Wake Forest was canceled because the Seminoles would not have enough available offensive linemen.

If no other games are called off, 542 games will be played since Labor Day weekend.

Since Power Five conferences set their revised schedules in late August, AP has counted 118 games that were either postponed or canceled directly because of COVID-19 issues with one or both of the participants. Many have been made up.