Sudden star: Emergency goalie Ayres enjoying moment in sun

His royal treatment continued after the hometown fans arrived at PNC Arena on Tuesday night. Before the game, he signed autographs on the concourse as fans filed past wearing T-shirts bearing the number 90 that he wore in Toronto as well as his name.

Minutes before the opening faceoff, he smiled and waved his right hand as the crowd gave him a standing ovation while he stood in front of the siren that announces the Hurricanes’ entrance onto the ice. Ayres cranked the siren, and the team returned to the ice for a new game with the hero from the previous game appropriately honored.

Ayres said he’s “definitely going to be a lifetime fan” of the Hurricanes, even as he plans to be back in Canada as the emergency goaltender for Saturday’s Vancouver-Toronto game. He’s also eager to settle back into a normal routine.

“We kind of live our lives just low key and go about it with family and friends and stuff like that,” Ayres said, adding: “I didn’t ever think it would be like this. I’m not really complaining about it, but it’s not something I would want to do" daily.

“Like the A-listers, I don’t know how the celebrities and even the hockey players that have people following them all over the place — it can’t be easy, that’s for sure.”

