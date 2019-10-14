Candidate name: Sue Dwyer
Municipality: Cayuga County
Office sought: Cayuga County Clerk
Political party (or parties): Republican, Conservative, Independence
Age: 61
Family information: From a local family of 7 girls; Married to Jimmy Buschman; 3 grown children, and 4 grandchildren
Professional and previous political experience: Served as your Cayuga County Clerk since 2004.
Education: Graduated from Auburn High School; Associates Degree from Cayuga Community College in Business Administration
Message to voters: I am honored to be running for another term as your County Clerk. I am overwhelmed with support from the entire community from the first time I threw my hat in the ring, until now. Anyone who knows me knows that I love what I do. It is challenging and rewarding and the best part of it is that I have the opportunity to see or help so many of you every day. My staff is the absolute best staff I have every worked with. They are knowledgeable, caring and professional, and I admire each and every one of them for the talent they bring to our workplace. I oversee 4 departments: the DMV, Recording Office, Records Retention Center , and the Historian's Office. We have made many, and are in the process of making, continuous technological changes to improve efficiency and to decrease the amount of paper used in all of our processes. We electronically file Supreme Court papers and Land transactions. We have many of our records available online to the public for easy access to citizens, attorneys, realtors, title searchers etc. Throughout all of these changes, our mission continues to remain the same: To provide Excellent, Efficient and Effective Customer Service in all of our offices. We initiated a Veterans Discount Program, we take the County Clerks Services "On the Road" by offering Passport processing and Veterans Discount Cards in towns and in local businesses. We use marketing in our DMV office to help local businesses and to promote county services. We have acquired several new, out of town auto dealers who use our DMV because of the personal and professional service they get from our staff; our Records Retention Center is topnotch and our Historian's Office has provided vital and accurate historical information to well-known authors, to Jeopardy, film makers, teachers and to all kinds of people from near and far. I am very active and have served in leadership positions in the County Clerks Association. I will continue to be a loud voice and a strong advocate for the promotion of common sense legislation at the County, State, and Federal levels of government. As you can see, my job is never the same from day to day. I learn something new on a daily basis, and I am absolutely honored to be your County Clerk! I would be honored to have your vote when you either cast your vote early, or if you vote on Election Day, November 5.
Sincerely,
Sue Dwyer