Suns can hack and whack Giannis, but know he'll keep coming

Paul said the Suns will just stick with their game plan.

"We're going to keep trying to build a wall," he said.

Antetokounmpo is used to that.

He recalls it being about two years ago when teams started to employ that defensive strategy of packing multiple players in his path to the basket.

Antetokounmpo still doesn't enjoy playing against it — "I'm not going to lie; I hate it," he said — but he's come to look at it as a compliment, adding that it's "funny that there's a defense out there called the Giannis Wall."

Most importantly for the Bucks, he's learned how to beat it. Antetokounmpo believes he was already a good passer before teams started using the wall and he's willing to move the ball to open players when they do. He had six assists in Game 3.

"It's kind of hard, because you want to be effective, you want to get downhill, you want to do everything, but now you also — you take it personal also," Antetokounmpo said.

"There's a team that's building the wall of three people and two guys behind and trying to stop you. Now you have to not take it personal and make the right play, find the right guy."