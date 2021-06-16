Suns say Paul in protocols, status for West finals unclear

Williams said the Suns are handling the emotional ebbs and flows, from the highs of sweeping Denver in the second round to reach the West final to the news that Paul's status is in doubt, as well as can be expected.

"One of the things we've said, if you're nutty enough to listen to me around here, we're just going to do the next right thing," Williams said. "And that's focus on the next practice, the next film session. I just left our gym and the spirit was unreal. Our guys understand that we've dealt with stuff this year, other teams have dealt with it, it's just part of the NBA."

Williams said he and Paul have talked daily this week, those chats wide-ranging and including their dismay that Suns guard Devin Booker didn't make the All-NBA team that was released Wednesday — "that's pretty much a joke," Williams said — to more disappointment that nobody on the Phoenix roster made the All-Defensive team.

Williams did not divulge anything specific about Paul's health condition. All the team said was that Paul had entered the protocols.