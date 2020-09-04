SUNY Oneonta leader says opening wasn't botched

Morris also said that there had not yet been positive tests from faculty or staff, but that testing had begun and that confirmed cases were expected. Bond went a step further to say cases outside the college were likely.

"I expect with the state sites starting (testing) today that we will receive more positives, in the community, probably, most likely," Bond said. "I hope we can contain this to the college community, but being life that it is, I wouldn't be surprised if we see some cases in the community."

In other news regarding the SUNY Oneonta coronavirus outbreak:

• At the suggestion of Danny Lapin, D-Oneonta, Bliss said he would ask about having a board representative join the "Oneonta Control Room" pandemic discussions.

• Morris said that buses or taxis are not being permitted on campus and that the walks prescribed for students would be monitored.

• Morris refuted reports that the school was running out of isolation and quarantine rooms. She said that 44 quarantine rooms and 65 isolation rooms were occupied at the time of the meeting, and that 464 isolation beds and 135 quarantine beds were available.