SUNY Potsdam grieves the murder of music student

Plans are underway to help the SUNY Potsdam community grieve the shooting death of Beth Howell, a 21-year-old music education major from Patterson, NY.

Howell died after being shot near campus Friday evening. Police searched for the shooter for a day before arresting and charging Michael Snow, 31 from Massena, with second-degree murder.

Howell was a cellist who played in the Crane Symphony Orchestra.

School officials have planned a musical reading session on Wednesday evening for anyone who would like to participate.

Hosmer Concert Hall at SUNY Potsdam has also been designated as a memorial space. Campus community members are filling the area with flowers, photos and writing personal notes and taping them to the wall, some of which will eventually be shared with Howell's family.

Monday afternoon, people had written notes talking about Howell's kindness and fierceness. One person referred to her as being like an older sister. Another read, "Paint the sky for us, Beth." Dozens of people visited the memorial space. Two people put their arms around each other as they read the notes, but for the most part people stayed several feet back from the memorial area just staring straight ahead.

One young woman who came in and giggled at a funny picture of Howell smiling big said, "that's so Beth," then a few minutes later sat down on a row of chairs, leaned her head back and started weeping.

Howell was found on the side of College Park Road just before 6 pm on Friday. When they arrived, they saw she had gunshot wounds and transported her to Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It's just tragic and there's no worse news. What more can I say?" said Alexandra Jacobs-Wilke, university spokesperson.

Police said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and don't believe there's an ongoing active threat to the campus. Students sheltered in place for two hours Friday evening, before the University released updated information saying they could return to their residences around 9:45 pm. The University offered police escorts for students.

Down the road in Canton, St. Lawrence University took precautions and increased campus police patrols overnight, even though there was no direct threat to the campus.

Jacobs-Wilke told NCPR that New York State Police have taken over the investigation of the incident from the Potsdam village police. Michael Snow was arraigned in the town of Potsdam and remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail without bail.

The school is offering drop-in counseling services Monday afternoon at the Crane School of Music.

"We're just reeling from the loss and we want to support our campus community as we try to remember her wonderful life," said Jacobs-Wilke.

