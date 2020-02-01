Super Bowl a father-son affair

Talk about pressure. The parents have to think of preserving their reputations, to say nothing of the millions or billions of dollars they might have piled into their company, as they embark on the task of figuring out whether their kid has the same acuity for the work as they do. The kids, meanwhile, must navigate the need to protect the family legacy while also fending off jealousy from those who sense they didn’t earn their way to the top.

Potential pitfalls? They’re everywhere.

"In one word, the challenge is ‘credibility,'" said Dana Telford, who also works at The Family Business Consulting Group. “If you think about it, credibility isn’t really something you earn, per se. You can try to show credibility through your achievement. But really, it has to be granted.”

Growing up while his dad was coaching both in San Francisco (as offensive coordinator) and Denver (as OC and head coach), Shanahan spent a lot of energy trying to play the game, even though his size (slight) and speed (or lack thereof) limited his upside.

But, Shanahan said, the amount of time he spent with his dad — in the office, in the meeting rooms, on the field as a ballboy — led to a lot of learning by osmosis.