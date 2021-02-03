Super Bowl LV: Mahomes the rare quarterback with no weakness

Tampa Bay cut its blitz by more than half in the first meeting when Mahomes gashed the Bucs for 462 yards and three TDs. Two of those TDs came on the nine pass attempts against the blitz but Mahomes also went 31 for 40 for 373 yards and a score against conventional rushes.

Mahomes threw all six of his interceptions this season when he wasn't rushed by more than four defenders but still posted an impressive 104.3 rating in those situations.

Mahomes was the only qualifying QB in the league who didn't throw an interception this season when he was under pressure as he handles that better than most of his peers. He's particularly dangerous when he's able to escape the pocket to his right, throwing 11 TDs on 89 passes with a 120 rating.

He also makes plays with his legs, leading the league with seven first-down runs when needing at least seven yards to go on third down.

"They're the best at what they do as far as that goes," Bucs cornerbacks coach Kevin Ross said. "The only comparison I would have with that with Mahomes is probably John Elway. John Elway could sprint to his right or sprint to his left and throw the ball back across the field, 70 yards on a rope. Patrick has that ability. You can't go to sleep on it. You really don't know what it feels like until you actually go against it."