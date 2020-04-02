Survey: Athletic directors bracing for financial crisis

"We often hear from ADs and MMR (multi-media rights) sellers that around 85% of revenue comes from football," said Matt Balvanz, senior vice president for analytics for Navigate, a sports marketing consulting firm.

He said the average Power Five school makes around $120 million in revenue per year, "which means roughly $100 million per year from football."

"The thought that no football or losing an entire season is, that's a complete game changer. There are so many layers." Pollard said.

For the average Power Five team, a home game is worth $14 million, including its value from a television rights deals, which is over 10% of average total revenue, Balvanz said.

"Larger departments can likely absorb a 10% loss, but if that increases to 20% and 30% with more games lost then that could be a major issue," he said.

Playing games without fan in the stands? Balvanz said the average Power Five school gets some $30 million in ticket sales. If 85% of that is from football, that's a loss of $25 million.