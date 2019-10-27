Candidate name: Susan L. Allen
Municipality: Town of Scipio
Office sought: Town Council
Political party (or parties): Republican and Conservative
Age: 63
Family information: - Married 37 years to Gary, a Cornell graduate and farmer
- 1 daughter, Sarah, a teacher at Southern Cayuga Central School
- 1 grandson, Logan, attends Emily Howland Elementary
Professional and previous political experience: - First time seeking a public office
- Political involvement in High School (Teen Age Republican) and in College
- Have actively attended the Town of Scipio Board Meetings for 2 years
- Previous employment Includes: Associate Registrar at Wells College,
Travel Agent at Adams Travel and Auburn Travel, Substitute at Southern
Cayuga Central School
Education: - Graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga Community
College
- Attended SUNY @ Geneseo
Message to voters: As a lifelong resident of Southern Cayuga County, I will work hard to maintain and improve our rural landscape. Community safety, protecting our environment, and zero-based budgeting leading to fiscal responsibility are top priorities. I will help clearly define, understand, and prioritize objectives and challenges of town council in order to explore fact based plans and solutions, leading to effective and efficient actions.
I believe in transparency, excellent communication, and involvement and feedback from town residents. It is my promise to you that I will be readily available and accessible to the residents of the Town of Scipio.