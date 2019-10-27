Candidate name: Susan L. Allen

Municipality: Town of Scipio

Office sought: Town Council

Political party (or parties): Republican and Conservative

Age: 63

Family information: - Married 37 years to Gary, a Cornell graduate and farmer

- 1 daughter, Sarah, a teacher at Southern Cayuga Central School

- 1 grandson, Logan, attends Emily Howland Elementary

Professional and previous political experience: - First time seeking a public office

- Political involvement in High School (Teen Age Republican) and in College

- Have actively attended the Town of Scipio Board Meetings for 2 years

- Previous employment Includes: Associate Registrar at Wells College,

Travel Agent at Adams Travel and Auburn Travel, Substitute at Southern

Cayuga Central School

Education: - Graduate of Southern Cayuga Central School and Cayuga Community

College

- Attended SUNY @ Geneseo

Message to voters: As a lifelong resident of Southern Cayuga County, I will work hard to maintain and improve our rural landscape. Community safety, protecting our environment, and zero-based budgeting leading to fiscal responsibility are top priorities. I will help clearly define, understand, and prioritize objectives and challenges of town council in order to explore fact based plans and solutions, leading to effective and efficient actions.

I believe in transparency, excellent communication, and involvement and feedback from town residents. It is my promise to you that I will be readily available and accessible to the residents of the Town of Scipio.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0