Suspect in fatal scrap yard shooting in custody

NIAGARA FALLS — The suspect in a fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls scrap yard was taken into custody Thursday, not long after authorities publicly released his name and a description of his vehicle.

Matthew Figura Jr., 35, was arrested by Wyoming County sheriff's deputies, city officials said. Wyoming County is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) south of the shooting scene.

Figura was wanted in connection with the death of another man at Niagara Metals earlier in the day.

Company president Todd Levin told WGRZ an employee shot a co-worker in the back of the head.

Police have not released the name of the shooting victim, nor commented on a possible motive.

It was not immediately known if Figuera is represented by a lawyer able to comment on his behalf.

