Suspect under arrest in deadly subway shooting

NEW YORK — A man suspected of abruptly pulling a gun and killing a stranger on a New York City subway train was arrested Tuesday, with police saying his motive for the unprovoked attack was "a big mystery."

Andrew Abdullah, 25, was expected to face a murder charge in the death of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez, who was shot to death while heading to Sunday brunch.

Abdullah "targeted this poor individual for reasons we don't know," Chief of Detectives James Essig said at a news conference.

The arrest came hours after police posted Abdullah's name and photo on social media and implored the public to help find him. But after the arrest, police disclosed that officers briefly stopped him after the shooting but let him go because his clothes didn't match the description they were given.

The Legal Aid Society, which is representing Abdullah, said it was just beginning to review evidence and urged the public not to make assumptions about the case.

Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat who campaigned on promises to make the city safer, said his administration will evaluate how it is deploying officers across the sprawling subway system.

