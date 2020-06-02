SUV slams into police at protest, trooper breaks leg, pelvis

Still unknown Tuesday was when the people inside the SUV were shot and by whom, and whether the driver intentionally rammed officers or was fleeing an earlier shooting.

The two passengers were charged with possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a loaded firearm found inside the SUV, police said.

"There's conflicting stories as to whether (the driver) was shot just prior to the incident — meaning the gun that was recovered in the car, did that come into play — or by New York State Police," Police Capt. Jeffrey Rinaldo said.

The driver was shot twice and was hospitalized, he said, while the injured passenger had what appeared to be a "graze" wound.

Video posted by a bystander captured some of the chaos. It shows a line of police officers, backed up by an armored personnel carrier, rushing and tackling a man who was being interviewed for TV just before the officers were struck. Other officers used batons to whack at protesters, who ran.