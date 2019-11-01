HERKIMER — An 82-year-old Catholic priest died in flood waters in central New York after a night of torrential rain and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
State police on Friday identified the flood victim in the Herkimer County town of Norway as Thomas Connery of the Schenectady County town of Glenville.
The Diocese of Albany said Connery was pastor of Immaculate Conception church in Glenville from 1990-2007 and had recently been assigned to two churches in Herkimer County.
Troopers said Connery was swept away when he left his car after it got stuck on a flooded road Thursday night.
More than 140,000 customers remained without power in New York Friday afternoon.
High waters washed out roads around the state and forced scattered evacuations.
In the Adirondacks, a state of emergency was declared in Essex County. Early voting for next week's elections was called off Friday in some communities, small bridges were closed because of rising water, and many schools canceled classes.
The weather also led to the cancellation of the opening session of the luge national championships at Mount Van Hoevenberg in Lake Placid. USA Luge said Saturday's races were on schedule.
National Weather Service Meteorologist Conor Lahiff in Burlington, Vermont, said the amount of rainfall in some parts of northeastern New York and northern Vermont was almost double what had been forecast.
"We knew there would be rivers to come up because we had saturated soils," said Lahiff.
Electric utilities across the Northeast were busy restoring service to hundreds of thousands of customers who lost power in the storm.
In a New York City suburb, a 9-year-old girl was injured on Halloween when she was hit by a falling tree while trick or treating. Another person was injured when a tornado touched down in Pennsylvania.
A tornado with winds of 111 to 135 miles per hour (180 to 220 kilometers per hour) tore through Glen Mills, a Delaware County suburb of Philadelphia, the National Weather Service confirmed. Local officials say that at least two dozen homes were damaged and one person was injured. Investigators are still evaluating whether tornadoes touched down elsewhere in the state.
By mid-afternoon Friday almost 75,000 homes and businesses were without electricity across Pennsylvania. In the western part of the state, storms caused flooding, mudslides and road closures. High winds Friday morning caused a car fire to spread to other vehicles in a hotel parking lot in Harmar Township, leaving six cars damaged, officials said.
WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh posted a video of a small school bus driving through floodwaters Thursday after a line of heavy rain came through a suburban neighborhood. The video showed water reaching above the headlights and near the hood of the bus, which the school district said was carrying students. The bus company told the station the driver was fired as a result. A message seeking comment was left with the bus company, ABC Transit.