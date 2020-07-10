Syracuse athletics appoints diversity director

Protest organizers labeled the movement #NotAgainSU, and last week 124 former Syracuse football players added their collective voices in a statement released on Twitter that condemned the nation's systemic racism. Alumni who signed came from 40 classes, including 1961, the year Orange tailback Ernie Davis became the first Black player to win the Heisman Trophy. Also among them were Dwight Freeney, Joe Morris, and Don McPherson, as well as members of the Syracuse 8, a group of Black players who spoke out against racial discrimination on the football team in 1969 and boycotted the team.

"We organized ourselves in a Zoom chat at first and really started to dig in, see what the issues were, how we can make the lives better for the athletes at the Syracuse campus while they're at Syracuse," former linebacker Cam Lynch said, adding that he was embarrassed to see the trouble at the university last November. "We're ready to work with SU athletics to figure out what we can do to lead the way."

"The killing of George Floyd kind of showed us that we had to pay more attention to our school," Lynch said. "We need to get ahead of these things. The most important thing is we're starting to take steps."